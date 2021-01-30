Chaney could have called the next day and I would have been just as emotional. I found out later that he’d asked someone at the postgame interview why I wasn’t there. We talked for a good 10 minutes. The conversation had very little to do with basketball, as have many of our conversations since. We talked about my pop, and his pop, life and death. There were tears in my eyes. I’m sure there were more on the other end of the line. He can’t imagine how it made me feel, just to know he took the time. I don’t know if I ever properly thanked him. I know I’ll never be able to forget.