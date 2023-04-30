Undrafted Temple wideout Jose Barbon signs with Dallas Cowboys, says source

Former Temple wide receiver Jose Barbon signed with the Dallas Cowboys, a source told The Inquirer.

Barbon later retweeted the news after his agent announced via Twitter on Saturday night.

Barbon went undrafted during the 2023 NFL Draft. At Temple, his 138 career catches are tied for fourth in program history, while his 1,608 receiving yards are 14th on the all-time list. This past season, Barbon caught 72 passes for 918 yards and two touchdowns.

Barbon ran a 40-meter dash time of 4.47 seconds and leaped a distance of 10 feet, 8 inches in the broad jump at Temple’s pro day on March 23.

He will compete for a 53-man roster spot this summer, joining a room of established wide receivers, including Cedee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.