Meet Temple guard Gavin Griffiths, who got the nickname ‘LeBron Frames.’ Here’s why.

During Temple’s season-opener against Delaware State on Nov. 5, a new face got the action going instantly — Gavin Griffiths.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-7 former Nebraska guard soared to the hoop from a lob by forward Babatunde Durodola, slamming it home for Temple’s first points. He ended his Owls debut with 16 points and had another dunk, earning him the nickname “LeBron Frames” on social media.

“It was something Coach drew up,” Griffiths said. “We ran through that play a lot of times in practice. So yeah, it was something we worked on at shoot around today. I knew it was coming.”

Griffiths, a junior, is having a career resurgence after injuries spoiled his single season with the Huskers. This is his third program — he spent the 2023-24 season at Rutgers — and he has become one of Temple’s best players, averaging 13.2 points per contest.

“He’s rebounded at a high rate right now and we can throw some lobs, which is fun,” said head coach Adam Fisher. “His personality is great. I just told him, ‘Don’t get caught up in all the memes.’ He’s been a great addition. He’s so coachable. He’s come from amazing coaches.”

Griffiths joined Temple after spending one season at Nebraska, but his college career began at fellow Big 10 school Rutgers. He played one season under head coach Steve Pikiell and scored a career-high 25 points in his second collegiate game against Boston University.

» READ MORE: Temple brings ‘energy on defense’ until finding its way on offense in win over Hofstra

The additions of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey prompted the four-star recruit — and top 50 high school prospect out of Kingswood Oxford School in Connecticut — to enter his name into the transfer portal. He played in 16 games for the Cornhuskers before entering the transfer portal for a consecutive season.

Fisher, who was an assistant coach at Penn State when Griffiths was coming out of high school, tried recruiting Griffiths to the Nittany Lions. Penn State assistant coach Mike Farrelly was Griffiths’ lead recruiter, but Fisher remembers meeting the guard’s family, and the two formed a relationship from there.

“Gavin’s a young man that I’ve known for a long time,” Fisher said. “Mike Farrelly was the point person on the recruitment there and then coach Shrewsbury and I went and saw him and visited with his family. So we had a relationship and had seen him for three years prior. Great athlete, can make shots, comes from an amazing family, his mom and dad are just great people.”

Griffiths had a better sense of what he was looking for since it was his second time in the transfer portal. He already had a relationship with Fisher, so most of his time was spent watching the Owls’ film. He then visited Temple’s campus, which eventually led to his commitment on April 25.

While he has given Temple a boost from three-point range, he worked to improve his game during the offseason. He developed to become a complete player and earned a spot in the Owls’ rotation. He’s started all four games for Temple so far.

“I’ve just been trying to work on my game in the offseason to make sure my shot feels good,” Griffiths said. “Play my role in terms of, if that’s knocking down a three, being able to do that and step in and shoot it confidently.”

» READ MORE: Temple’s AJ Smith hits 1,000-point milestone in his final year. He looks to check off more boxes.

He’s reached double digits in each of the Owls’ four games, and when his shots are falling, it has put Temple in an offensive groove. He also knocked down three consecutive three-pointers in the last three minutes against Boston College on Nov. 15, which gave Temple a fighting chance — despite falling 76-71.

He did the same thing against Hofstra on Wednesday. Griffiths finished with 11 points, including 9 second-half points, all of which came in three-pointers to help the Owls escape the Pride.

“I like that we scored,” Griffiths said. “And I like that [I] helped us get a little bit of energy, and I think that let us get some stops. So yeah, I think it was a good play.”

For Fisher, Griffiths’ impact has reminded the coach of the player he recruited in high school.

“I think it’s something that you just got to build with your players,” Fisher said. “We’re going to give you the freedom and you’re going to make mistakes. We all do. ... Every team in the country is going to have practice. What are you doing besides that to separate yourself? And he does all that extra work.”