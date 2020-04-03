Temple guard Monty Scott on Friday said via text that he is entering the college basketball transfer portal.
The redshirt junior averaged 20 minutes per game off the bench for the Owls this season, with an average of 7.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
After a slow start to the season, Scott was an important piece for Temple down the stretch. He scored 22 points in a comeback win against SMU on Feb. 8 and topped that with a season-high 25 points against UConn on Feb. 20.
Scott is no stranger to the transfer process. He sat out last season due to NCAA rules after transferring from Kennesaw State, where he played his first two seasons. In the 2017-2018 season, he led those Owls in scoring with an average of 17.3 points per game. He shot 41% from the field.
Scott is the third Temple player to enter the transfer portal since the season ended. Freshman point guard Josh Pierre-Louis, who averaged 3.8 points per game and shot 38% from three-point range off the bench, entered the portal on Wednesday. The unofficial announcement was made by the Twitter account Verbal Commits and was retweeted by Pierre-Louis.
Center Justyn Hamilton put his name in the transfer portal shortly after Temple’s season ended. Hamilton, who was a starter to begin the 2019-20 season but saw his playing time decrease, averaged 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.
Josh Pierre-Louis’ brother, junior guard Nate Pierre-Louis, announced Monday that he declared for the NBA draft without signing an agent, giving him a chance to return to Temple or go elsewhere for his senior season if he chooses. Nate Pierre-Louis started every game in the 2019-2020 season. He averaged 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in the last three seasons.