Weighing Temple’s most impactful departures and arrivals in football’s transfer portal

As college football has evolved with Name, Image, and Likeness, the transfer portal has moved to the forefront of the offseason for teams. It allows teams to rebuild rosters quickly by filling needs for college players who are looking for a fresh start.

Temple has taken advantage of the transfer portal to refresh its team in recent years, rostering at least 30 transfers in each of the last three seasons. Some of those transfers gained significant roles and became critical players.

However, the transfer portal also gave former Owls the chance to leave the program and play elsewhere. Temple lost important transfers, including a few who turned into NFL players.

Let’s break down some of the most impactful players to transfer in and out of Temple in the last few years.

Transferred in

Evan Simon

Simon spent the last two seasons at quarterback and helped lead the Owls to their best season in half a decade.

The Lancaster County native spent the first four years of his career at Rutgers, where he threw five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Simon entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season and landed at Temple to compete for the starting job.

Simon lost the job to Forrest Brock out of training camp, but he took over in Week 3 of the 2024 season and never looked back. He started the final nine games and passed for 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Simon chose to return to Temple in 2025 and put together an even better season.

After beating out Oregon State transfer Gevani McCoy in training camp, Simon led Temple to a 5-7 record, its most wins since 2019. He passed for 2,097 yards and 25 touchdowns, the most in a season in Temple history, and had two interceptions. He also tied the program record for passing touchdowns in a game with six against UMass on Aug. 30.

Simon leaves the Owls eighth in passing yards in program history with 4,129, and tied for fifth in career touchdowns with 40.

Rock Ya-Sin

Ya-Sin joined Temple as a transfer cornerback in 2018 before NIL changed how players and programs view the portal.

He spent his first three years at FCS Presbyterian College in South Carolina but chose to transfer after the program announced it would move down to Division II. Ya-Sin played one season at Temple, but he made his mark.

Ya-Sin earned a prestigious single-digit jersey number before the season. He racked up 47 tackles, two interceptions, and a team-high 12 pass breakups as the Owls finished 8-4.

The Indianapolis Colts selected him 34th overall in the 2019 NFL draft. Ya-Sin has played for five teams in seven seasons in the NFL, most recently with the Detroit Lions in 2025, when he had 47 tackles and nine passes defended.

Maddux Trujillo

While few positives emerged from Temple’s 2024 season, in which Stan Drayton was fired, Trujillo was one of the bright spots.

Trujillo spent three years at FCS Austin Peay, where he made 38 field goals. He transferred to Temple and took over as its main placekicker.

He made 16 of his 22 field goal attempts and converted all 21 point-after attempts. Trujillo drew headlines in Temple’s 45-29 win against Utah State on Sept. 21, 2024, when he made a 64-yard field goal to set the record for the longest made field goal at Lincoln Financial Field. He made five field goals from 50 yards or longer.

Trujillo went undrafted in 2025 but latched on with the Colts to compete for their starting kicker spot. He lost the job to Spencer Shrader and was later cut from the team.

He spent the 2025 season as a free agent and most recently signed a reserve/futures contract with the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 6.

Dante Wright

Wright was a productive wide receiver from 2019-22 at Colorado State before transferring to Temple for the 2023 season. He became an impactful weapon in the pass game during his two years with the Owls.

He had 39 catches for 507 yards and four touchdowns during his first year with the program in 2023, then became the go-to receiver in 2024.

Wright hauled in 61 catches for 792 yards and six touchdowns. He went undrafted in 2025, but earned an invitation to the Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie mini camp. However, Wright did not stick with the Chiefs and was a free agent this season.

Transferred out

Ray Davis

Davis joined Temple as a running back out of Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey, and showed immediate promise as a true freshman in 2019.

He rushed for 936 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 181 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. He had more than 100 rushing yards in three games and appeared to be a future building block for the Owls.

However, he played just four games in the shortened 2020 season, where he rushed for 323 yards on 78 carries. Davis entered the transfer portal following the season and committed to Vanderbilt.

Davis played three games in 2021 before truly breaking out for the Commodores in 2022. He had 1,042 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, and added three receiving touchdowns. Davis entered the portal again after the 2022 season and went to Kentucky for his final year.

Davis had his best season with the Wildcats, compiling 1,129 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, and seven receiving touchdowns. His 21 total touchdowns were the most in a single season in Kentucky history and he earned first-team All-SEC honors.

His efforts got him selected 128th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bills. He earned a first-team All-Pro selection this season as a kick returner.

Arnold Ebiketie

Ebiketie played defensive end for Temple from 2017-20, where he was a rotational player for his first three seasons before breaking out in 2020.

He recorded 42 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and three forced fumbles. Ebiketie earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference for his efforts and decided to enter the portal for his redshirt senior season.

Ebiketie had a standout year at Penn State, racking up 17 tackles for loss and 9.5 sack. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media. The Atlanta Falcons selected him with the 38th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has recorded 16.5 sacks in four NFL seasons.

Kobe Wilson

Wilson joined Temple in 2020 as a linebacker from Parkview High School in Georgia, and he spent three seasons with the Owls.

Wilson became a regular contributor on defense, totaling 124 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss. He entered the portal after the 2022 season and landed at Southern Methodist, Temple’s conference foe at the time.

He turned into one of the Mustangs’ top players over two seasons. In 2023, Wilson had 80 tackles and an interception, then in 2024, he had 117 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions. He earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2024 for an SMU team that appeared in the College Football Playoff. Wilson did not receive an NFL opportunity in 2025.

Christian Braswell

Braswell worked as a rotational cornerback from 2018-20 at Temple where he recorded 61 tackles, three interceptions, and 16 passes defended. The Washington D.C. native entered the portal after the 2020 season and committed to Rutgers.

He did not see game action in 2021, but the next season, Braswell had five starts and recorded three interceptions and 37 passes defended, earning second-team All-Big Ten from Pro Football Focus.

Braswell was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 202nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has played sparingly in his first two seasons.