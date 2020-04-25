Cornerback Harrison Hand, who played this past season at Temple after transferring from Baylor, has been selected by Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of Saturday’s NFL draft. He was the 169th overall selection.
The 5-foot-11, 197-pound Hand, a graduate of Cherry Hill West, attended the NFL combine after recording 59 tackles, three interceptions and five pass break-ups. He started the first 12 games but missed Temple’s 55-13 loss to North Carolina in the Military Bowl due to injury.
At Baylor he made 42 tackles while starting nine games as a true freshman in 2017. His sophomore season was marred by injury when he appeared in 10 games, making four starts.
Temple center Matt Hennessy was the first Owl drafted when Atlanta selected him in the third round, 78th overall on Friday. After selecting Hennessy, Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn said that in Hennessy’s first year, he would be playing left guard. Quinn said he expects Hennessy to compete for a starting spot.
This is the fifth straight year that the Owls have had multiple players selected in the draft.