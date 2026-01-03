Despite shooting woes, Temple tops Texas-San Antonio to earn its sixth straight victory

Throughout Temple’s winning streak there has been an evident theme — inconstancy.

The Owls (10-5, 2-0 American) have been plagued by cold stretches where they rely on their defense to keep them going.

Advertisement

That was the case against Texas-San Antonio (4-10, 0-2), which entered Saturday on a six-game losing streak.

However, it didn’t matter as Gavin Griffiths’ 23-point performance and a double-double from Jordan Mason lifted Temple to a 76-57 victory and extended its winning streak to six games, the longest streak under head coach Adam Fisher.

» READ MORE: Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree is back in the area as a coach, a role he gravitated toward in college

“We’re really proud of this game today,” Fisher said. “We talk about this all the time. ‘Tougher together, 15 beats five.’ That’s been our mantra since we got together in June. … I have great respect for the [UTSA] program, and I thought we prepared yesterday the right way, and I thought that was key.

The Owls will host East Carolina (5-9, 0-1) on Wednesday(7 p.m., ESPN +).

Balance scoring attack

Near the end of Temple’s game against Charlotte on Tuesday, guard Derrian Ford collided with 49ers center Anton Bonke. The senior was sidelined for the remaining three minutes and was inactive for Saturday’s contest, leaving the Owls without their scoring and rebound leader.

Guard Masiah Gilyard moved into the starting lineup. However, Ford’s absence was apparent early on, as the Owls went 6 of 20 from the field. Many of the misses came from unlucky bounces rather than poor shot attempts, but then Temple adjusted. .

“Like Coach says, ‘15 beats five’,” Mason said. “So knowing he’s not going to play, and he’s a big piece. We just needed a little bit more from everybody. I feel like everybody just contributed a little bit more in their role.”

Little by little, Temple began to push the game out of reach as it entered halftime holding a 39-30 lead.

Six players scored in the first half, led by Mason’s 10 points, as the guard extended his double-digit scoring streak to six games.

Gilyard also provided a boost in Ford’s absence, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds.

“We knew other guys had to step up,” Fisher said. “I thought [Masiah] set the tone. I think we grabbed three or four offensive guns in the first possession. We missed five wide open shots. But the tone was set.”

Points left on the board

Temple lacked in three-point shooting on Saturday, which was a rarity for an offense that is second in the American in three-point percentage.

The Owls went 3 of 14 in the first half and shot 6 of 13 in the second from deep. So, Temple had to put an emphasis on getting buckets down low.

However, the lack of offense put Temple in a similar position it had been in for most of this season: relying on the defense.

UTSA got within six points in the second half, but that was the closest it would get, as the Owls’ defense held them to finish with 32.7% shooting.

Griffiths’ second half

As UTSA was looking to cut into Temple’s lead, the Owls were in desperate need of late game heroics to put the game away.

Mason was relatively quiet on the scoring end, but dished out 12 assists, the most since guard Mardy Collins in 2006. Aiden Tobiason was also inconsistent, finishing with 13 points, going 4-for-9 from the field.

Ford would typically be the go-to hand. Instead, it was Griffiths.

Griffiths scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half, anchoring Temple’s offense. His performance was just two points shy of his career-high, which he set as a freshman at Rutgers. He also finished with a season-high seven blocks and two steals.

“I feel like I got a lot of really good looks today,” Griffiths said. “I was put in a position to make a lot of threes.”

Colin Schofield contributed reporting.