What started as a fun way to get some attention evolved into something that earned $20,000 for charity.
Scott Hayward, a student manager for the Temple football team, called out former NFL punter Pat McAfee on Twitter and challenged him to a punt-off.
Hayward, who goes by the nickname “Macho Scotty Smalls,” issued the challenge because McAfee is an analyst for some Temple games on ESPN. McAfee was a member of the broadcast crew for Temple’s 27-17 win at East Carolina last week.
When they met in Greenville, N.C., McAfee said he couldn’t punt because of an injury, but he said he would donate $10,000 to charity if Hayward could punt 30 yards.
Hayward, who had never punted competitively, kicked a 34-yarder on his first try, earning the donation from McAfee.
The video from Hayward’s punt and the story aired twice during the Temple-ECU game.
When Temple coach Rod Carey heard about it, he offered to kick in another $10,000. So $20,000 went to charity.
The donations will be split, with $10,000 each going to the Boys & Girls’ Club of Philadelphia and the Boys & Girls Club of Camden.
“It was pretty electric,” Hayward said about making the 34-yard punt.
Carey apparently has no plans to have Hayward punt for the Owls, but the coach still admired his work enough to donate to a good cause.
“That was awesome,” Carey said. “What an unbelievable thing, turning it into something for charity.”