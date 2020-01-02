Temple defensive end Quincy Roche said the decision to move on was a difficult one, but the redshirt junior believes that transferring will aid in his development.
Roche posted Tuesday on Twitter that he was entering the NCAA’s transfer portal.
“I had three options to consider," Roche said Wednesday in a telephone interview. “Whether to enter the [NFL] draft, playing another year at Temple, or come back and play somewhere else. After discussing with my family, I felt that transferring would be the best decision."
Roche said he doesn’t know where he will transfer, but he isn’t lacking for options, which isn’t surprising since he was the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year.
“I have been contacted by a lot of schools,” he said. “I haven’t narrowed it down. The recruiting process is wide open.”
A native of Randallstown, Md., Roche is the second non-senior to leave Temple since the Owls’ 55-13 loss to North Carolina in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27. Center Matt Hennessy, also a redshirt junior, has decided to enter the NFL draft.
This season, Roche had 49 tackles, including 19 tackles for losses and 13 sacks.
Roche, who earned his degree in communications studies in December, said that he will always hold Temple in the highest regard, but simply felt that transferring would help him continue to grow as a player toward his goal of playing in the NFL.
“I loved it at Temple, the Temple family,” he said. “I am an alum forever and will still be the biggest fan, but this was a personal decision and best for me and my family.”