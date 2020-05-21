Quarterback Re-al Mitchell, who just completed his redshirt freshman season at Iowa State, has made a verbal commitment to transfer to Temple, a source confirmed. OwlScoop.com was the first to report the news.
Last year Mitchell attempted just four passes. Rising junior Brock Purdy, who threw for 3,982 yards and 27 touchdowns, is entrenched in the position at Iowa State.
Listed as 6-foot and 195 pounds, Mitchell is a dual-threat quarterback. He was a three-star quarterback coming out of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif. According to his Iowa State profile, he chose the Cyclones over Arizona, Illinois, Kansas State, South Carolina and Rutgers.
His mother, Sha-ri Mitchell, a former hurdler and triple-jumper at Nebraska, was “Blaze” in the television show American Gladiators. His father, Rodney, played “Knightmare” in the television show Knights and Warriors.
Temple doesn’t have proven quarterback depth behind redshirt senior Anthony Russo, who will be a third-year starter. Behind Russo is rising redshirt sophomore Trad Beatty, redshirt freshman Kenique Bonner Steward and redshirt senior Matt Vitale, a walk-on. None of the three has attempted a pass.
Todd Centeio, who had been the backup and was seeing usually at least two series a game for the majority of the season, transferred to Colorado State.
Mitchell, according to the source, could have up to three years of eligibility. As the transfer rules are, he would have to sit out this season but could apply for the waiver. Even if the waiver is denied and Mitchell has to sit out this coming season, the source said it is possible that Mitchell could have three years of eligibility.
The Temple source also confirmed public reports that center C.J. Perez will be a member of the Owls program as a graduate transfer from Northern Illinois. Perez is expected to make a serious run at the starting center spot. He played for Temple coach Rod Carey, who was the head coach of Northern Illinois for six years before taking over last season at Temple.
In addition, Temple redshirt senior safety Keyvone Bruton has entered the transfer portal. Bruton appeared in nine games last season, making two tackles.