For the second week in a row, Temple redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh was the Owls best defensive player. In the first half alone, when Temple led 7-2, the 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive tackle had four tackles, three tackles for loss, including two sacks. He had a sack of Jackson on Maryland’s second play from scrimmage, but his biggest play was when he stuffed McFarland for a loss of one yard on a fourth-and-goal from the Temple one-yard line. Maijeh added a third down sack in the second quarter, forcing Maryland to punt. While he might not be quite as big as some defensive tackles, his quick first-step is impressive, especially for somebody playing inside. In the third quarter he was credited for blocking a PAT after Maryland had taken a 15-13 lead. In the post-game press conference, he said he put on pressure but Quincy Roche actually blocked the kick. Maijeh would later leave the game with 3:45 left tin the fourth quarter. After the game he said it was just cramps and he was fine. He finished with six tackles, three tackles for loss and the two sacks.