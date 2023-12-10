Temple downs Albany behind Hysier Miller’s 28 points

NEW YORK — Hysier Miller poured in 28 points Sunday night as Temple held off Albany, 78-73, in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Brooklyn Showcase at the Barclays Center.

The Owls (6-3) allowed Albany to hang around, but the play of guards Miller, Jordan Riley, and Zion Stanford nailed down the victory.

Statistical leaders

Temple’s first-half star was Miller. After shooting just 23% in a rout of Bloomsburg, Miller bounced back with 18 points on 46% shooting before the break. Riley poured in 13 second-half points and finished with 19.

Albany’s 6-foot-10 forward, Jonathan Beagle, finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds, six on the offensive end. Guard Sebastian Thomas led the Great Danes (6-4) with 18 points.

What we saw

Miller’s first-half performance helped set the tone for the Owls. The guard came out firing, scoring nine of Temple’s first 15 points. Miller was aggressive, efficient, and decisive with the basketball, something he hasn’t been consistently this season.

Miller said his mindset “was to get to 6-3. I was lucky enough to make some shots.”

Advertisement

The Owls took a 37-29 lead into halftime. As the second half progressed, Albany clawed its way back into the game with a balanced scoring effort.

Albany cut the lead to four several times, but the Owls always had an answer for whatever the Great Danes threw at them. With Miller struggling to continue his first-half success, Riley and Stanford stepped up and took over scoring duties.

“Jordan did a lot of good things,” said Temple coach Adam Fisher. “He’s guarding, he’s getting to the basket. … I’m happy for him. He’s playing hard and he’s really stepped up these last few games. [Stanford] had another nice night. I thought he did some really good things.”

Stanford finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Game-changing play

With one minute remaining and a four-point lead, Miller missed a step-back jumper that was rebounded by the Owls’ Sam Hofman. After a Hofman kick-out pass, Miller was fouled. He knocked down the two free throws for a 76-70 lead with 32 seconds left.

Up next

Temple visits Virginia Commonwealth on Dec. 16 (2 p.m., ESPN+).