A source indicated that the American Athletic Conference is expected to soon announce its football plans for the coming season, likely by Wednesday.
It’s not surprising that an announcement is forthcoming, especially since the Power Five conferences have all announced their revised scheduling plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Big 10, Pac-12 and SEC will only play conference games, while the ACC and Big 12 will allow for one non-conference game.
Pat Forde of SI.com earlier reported that the AAC plans to maintain its eight conference games and have as many non-conference games as possible.
The source confirmed that this is the likely plan but cautioned that things are still fluid.
Temple has already lost one game with Rutgers when the Big 10 ruled out non-conference games for this season. That game was originally scheduled for Sept. 19 at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Owls were supposed to open Sept. 5 at Miami, but that can’t happen after the Atlantic Coast Conference said teams wouldn’t open the season until the week of Sept. 7.
ACC teams will play 10 regular season and one non-conference game. The non-conference game has to be played in the state of the AAC institution.
Miami originally had scheduled home non-conference games with Temple, Wagner and UAB. A Temple official said that no decision on the Miami game has been made. The official also said that as of now, Temple’s other two non-conference games are still on (Sept. 12 vs. Idaho and Oct. 10 at UMass).