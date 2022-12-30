Through stingy defense and deft ball movement, Temple left the Liacouras Center on Friday with an 80-69 victory over Memphis, in the conference opener for both teams.

It also aided the Owls in turning what was an eight-point deficit after the first quarter into a commanding victory. Temple (6-7, 1-0 AAC) has now won four of its last six games.

“It was a great way to start the conference,” said Temple head coach Diane Richardson. “We played team defense, we played well together.”

Statistical leaders

Temple guard Aleah Nelson led the team in points (20), assists (6) and steals (2) and also shot 6-of-12 from beyond the arc. Both Owls centers in Brittany Garner and Denise Solis tied for the game-high in blocks with two each.

“Keep shooting, just look to score the ball,” Nelson said. “When everybody on the floor is looking to score the ball, it makes us tougher to guard.”

Memphis guard Madison Griggs also had 20 points, including 4-of-8 shooting from three. Freshman guard Tanyuel Welch led the Tigers had a game-high 11 rebounds and added five assists. Junior forward Shelbee Brown tied Nelson for the game-high in steals.

What we saw

With Temple struggling to score in the halfcourt early, Richardson moved Nelson off the ball and allowed sophomore guard Jasha Clinton to push the ball in transition.

“I feel like pushing the pace is good,” Clinton said. “You have the defense just wondering where to go and who to get.”

When the Tigers couldn’t set up their defense, Temple was able to get to the rim, and even collapse Memphis’ defense for lightly-contested three-pointers throughout the game.

Richardson said after Temple’s open scrimmage against Saint Thomas Aquinas that she wanted the Owls to shoot 46 percent from three this season. On Friday, the Owls shot 45 percent from deep, not allowing Memphis to shoot them out of the game.

Momentum shifts

Memphis started the game on a 7-0 run,build an early lead in the first two minutes of the game. The Tigers went on to take a 23-15 lead into the second quarter, outrebounding Temple 15-7 in the opening period.

Temple then used a 21-3 run to take a 45-34 lead into the half. The Owls ran Memphis off of the perimeter and forced the Tigers into contested layups. Temple immediately got out in transition after rebounds, preventing Memphis from setting up its half-court defense. At the end of the half, Temple had 10 assists and held the Tigers to 29 percent shooting from the field.

The Owls started the second half on a 17-7 run to push their lead to 62-41. The 21-point lead would be Temple’s largest of the afternoon and kickstart the eventual win.

Up next

Temple travels to South Florida (11-4) on Tuesday (5 p.m., ESPNU). The Bulls are 7-0 at home this season and were the preseason favorites to win the American Athletic Conference.