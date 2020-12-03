Temple quarterback Anthony Russo, who started 26 games during his career and has one year of eligibility remaining, will be leaving the team and entering the transfer portal.
Russo, who played his high school ball at Archbishop Wood, made his announcement on Twitter.
This season, Russo started the first three games, but missed the next two with a shoulder injury and the final two while on the COVID protocol list. The Owls lost their final five games and finished 1-6.
Russo threw for 6,292 yards and 44 touchdowns in his Temple career.