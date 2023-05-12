Skip to content
Temple Owls
Link copied to clipboard

Temple adding Howard forward Steve Settle from the transfer portal

The 6-foot-10 Settle averaged 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for Howard last season.

Howard's Steve Settle (2) guarding Kentucky's Jacob Toppin in November 2022.
Howard's Steve Settle (2) guarding Kentucky's Jacob Toppin in November 2022.Read moreJames Crisp / AP
    by Staff Reports
    Published 

New coach Adam Fisher’s Temple basketball team added a forward from the transfer portal on Friday when former Howard standout Steve Settle committed to the Owls. Rivals.com was the first to report the news.

The 6-foot-10 Settle played in high school at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md. He averaged 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for Howard as a junior last season.

Owls will play in Honolulu

The Owls will be part of the eight-team field at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu from Dec. 21-24.

Also in the field will be Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Nevada, Old Dominion, St. Mary’s, Texas Christian, and Massachusetts.

Published 