Temple adding Howard forward Steve Settle from the transfer portal

New coach Adam Fisher’s Temple basketball team added a forward from the transfer portal on Friday when former Howard standout Steve Settle committed to the Owls. Rivals.com was the first to report the news.

The 6-foot-10 Settle played in high school at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md. He averaged 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for Howard as a junior last season.

Owls will play in Honolulu

The Owls will be part of the eight-team field at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu from Dec. 21-24.

Also in the field will be Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Nevada, Old Dominion, St. Mary’s, Texas Christian, and Massachusetts.