Temple nabs 6-10 forward Jamai Felt from the NCAA transfer portal

Adam Fisher received his first commitment ahead of the 2025-26 season on Thursday in 6-foot-10 forward Jamai Felt.

The Temple men’s basketball coach still has a bit of work cut out for him, but Felt, who heads to North Broad by way of Bowling Green, joins to a roster that featured just four active players entering the week.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jamai Felt and his family to Temple,” Fisher said in a news release. “Jamai brings size, athleticism, and a defensive presence that will elevate our frontcourt. His ability to protect the rim on the defensive end was something we felt would be a major addition to our program.”

Temple’s roster has been depleted through a mix of graduating seniors and players entering the portal. Among the departures, Zion Stanford moved on to Villanova, and Quante Berry headed to Memphis.

A Boston native, Felt redshirted his first season and then missed the 2023-24 campaign after suffering two torn ACLs. Coming off those injuries ahead of the 2024-25 season, he showed flashes and led the Mid-American Conference in blocks with 46.

He averaged 5.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks last season, earning a spot on the MAC’s all-freshman team.

Felt fills a hole for the Owls at forward after Steve Settle III ran out of eligibility and Elijah Gray was among eight Temple players who entered the transfer portal. Forwards Babatunde Durodola and Mohamed Keita remain on the roster.

“I chose Temple because of its strong legacy, great fan base, and the family atmosphere within the program,” Felt said in a statement. “I’m excited to show what I can do on the court while also growing as a person off the court. I’m ready to give my all for the city, the fans and the Temple community.”

