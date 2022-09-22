Temple’s conference schedule for both its men’s and women’s basketball has been released with both teams getting right into conference play in the final week of December.

For the men, it’s a road trip to East Carolina on Dec. 28, which will kick off the Owls’ 18-game conference slate. Cincinnati will head to the Liacouras Center on New Year’s Day as part of the men’s home opener.

Temple men will receive considerable network time, with all 18 of its conference matchups appearing on multiple ESPN networks and platforms. Additionally, the Owls are scheduled to appear on:

ESPNU six times in games against Villanova, Rutgers, VCU, Saint Joseph’s, UCF, and Tulsa

ESPN2 four times for Richmond or Syracuse, Memphis (twice), and Houston, and

ESPN News once against St. John’s.

Also, Temple’s matchups against Cincinnati and Central Florida were selected as flex games, with ESPN’s option to host on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The Owls will close out the regular season with its home finale against UCF (Mar. 2) and a road trip to Tulane (Mar. 5) ahead of the American Athletic Conference Championship at Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth, Texas beginning March 9-12.

For the women, Memphis will open the season at home on Dec. 30 but January will arguably be its toughest month, featuring seven league matchups, four of which will be on the road against South Florida (Jan. 3), Memphis (Jan. 21) and Tulane (Jan. 25).

The Owls will close its season hosting Southern Methodist University on March 1, with AAC championship matchups also hosted at Dickies Arena, beginning March 6-9.

Season tickets are on sale now for both the men’s and women’s programs and can be purchased at owlstix.com or by calling 215-204-TIXX.