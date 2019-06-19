Temple will play only one American Athletic Conference basketball game against Memphis, Central Florida, South Florida and defending regular-season champion Houston next season.
The AAC announced its regular-season matchups Wednesday. The dates will be released at a later time.
Each AAC team plays four opponents just once and the other seven twice in an 18-game schedule.
Temple will host South Florida and Houston and visit Memphis and Central Florida. Memphis could be among the AAC’s preseason favorites.
The Owls will play home-and-home series against the other seven teams: Cincinnati, UConn, East Carolina, SMU, Tulane, Tulsa, and Wichita.
Entering its first year under head coach Aaron McKie, Temple went 23-10 last season, finishing with an 81-70 loss to Belmont in an NCAA Tournament play-in game.
The Owls return two of their top three leading scorers, 6-foot-8 senior Quinton Rose (16.3 ppg.) and 6-4 junior Nate Pierre-Louis (13.3)