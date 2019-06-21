Shizz Alston, the first-team all-American Athletic Conference and Big 5 selection who led Temple to the NCAA Tournament as a senior, will play in the summer league with the Indiana Pacers.
“I thought I had a good workout with them and a good relationship with the coaching staff,” Alston said Friday morning. “I feel it is good fit for me, and they had seen me play all year.”
Indiana was among seven teams with which Alston had a predraft workout. He worked out for the Pacers a day before participating in a Sixers workout.
The 6-foot-4 combo guard led the AAC in scoring with a 19.7 average and .908 free-throw percentage. He also averaged 5.0 assists. He scored 1,597 career points, 13th on the all-time Temple list.
A couple of teams wanted Alston to play for them in summer league, but he said he felt the Pacers were the best fit. Alston says he is relieved to finally know his next move.
“Most definitely, this is a long process,” he said. “It was an enjoyable process, and I am ready to get started on the next chapter.”