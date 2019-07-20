Jahlil White, a rising 6-foot-7 senior point guard, who helped Wildwood Catholic earn The Inquirer’s No. 1 South Jersey basketball ranking, has committed to the Temple.
White made his announcement on Twitter.
In a phone interview, White said there were several factors in his decision.
“I really like coach (Aaron) McKie and the coaching staff,” White said. “When I visited there it felt like home and my parents loved it there and we all thought it was a great fit for me. Plus there is a great environment at the Liacouras Center.”
This past season White was a second-team Inquirer all-South Jersey selection and a first-team all-Non-Public choice.
He averaged 18.6 points for the 27-2 Crusaders team that advanced to the South Jersey Non-Public B final before losing to eventual Tournament of Champions champ Ranney, 54-50 in overtime.
During an AAU tournament in late April, White suffered a knee injury and had meniscus surgery on May 17. He said he hopes to be 100 percent by early September.
Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese says Temple will be happy with White on and off the court.
“Everybody knows what type of player he is, and Jahlil is a great kid and I think will be a great fit at Temple,” DeWeese said.
White visited Temple with his Wildwood Catholic teammate, rising 6-7 senior Taj Thweatt, who was The Inquirer South Jersey player of the year. According to DeWeese, Florida and West Virginia are among the other schools Thweatt plans to visit.
As for White, he said he had 14 scholarship offers. While a point guard for the Crusaders, White, who has a 6-11 wing span, said the Temple coaches also said he could play shooting guard or small forward. Most of all, he is relieved to have his decision made before his senior season, one in which Wildwood Catholic has high expectations.
“I enjoyed recruiting and met a lot of great people, but it was hectic,” White said. “It’s great to have the decision done and I am looking forward to my senior year.”