Reserve center Mohamed Keita comes up big in the clutch for Temple

Temple center Mohamed Keita entered the game against South Florida on Saturday with 5½ minutes left and the Owls clinging to a four-point lead. Forwards Babatunde Durodola and Jamai Felt had both fouled out, leaving the 7-foot-1 big man as Temple’s only option for the rest of the game.

Keita delivered. He knocked down two free throws with 30 seconds left, then came through with the decisive bucket for the Owls (14-8, 6-3 American).

Derrian Ford missed a jumper and Keita flew in for the tip-in with six seconds left. USF (14-8, 6-3) had a chance, but a desperation heave by Isaiah Jones wasn’t enough as Temple held on for a 79-78 win at the Liacouras Center.

“It was Coach [Adam Fisher] who told me to crash the board when [Ford] shot it,” Keita said. “So I just crashed, and then I’m happy it came my way and then scored.”

The Owls went nearly six minutes without a field goal at the end of the game, but Keita’s heroics helped them stay in the conference race. Temple is in a three-way tie for third place in the American with Florida Atlantic and USF.

“We all know if your shots are not falling, keep shooting and just keep playing defense,” said guard Aiden Tobiason, who scored a game-high 22 points. “That’s something we harp on the most, because that’s something you can control.”

Temple’s depth has been tested, but the Owls rely on guard Masiah Gilyard and the 6-8 Durodola, with Keita coming in sparingly.

Those three helped Temple stay afloat on Saturday. Gilyard scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half and Durodola finished with seven points, seven rebounds, and a team-high five assists.

“[Gilyard] is a guy that does a lot of dirty work, getting offensive rebounds,” Fisher said. “I think any time you’re a player and you see the ball go in early on, an easy one, it makes the basket look a little bigger to you. I thought he’d made some big shots. But again, there’s just a trust like our guys, whoever’s out there, we believe in. I thought his minutes tonight were fantastic.”

