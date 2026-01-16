Temple dismisses CJ Hines from men’s basketball program following alleged involvement in point-shaving

Temple guard CJ Hines is no longer with the men’s basketball team, the program announced in a statement, after being referenced in a basketball gambling indictment by federal prosecutors in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Hines transferred to Temple in May 2025 but didn’t play in a game this season after the university announced on Nov. 5 that he was under investigation for eligibility concerns prior to his enrollment at Temple.

According to the indictment, Hines, who played two seasons at Alabama State, was allegedly involved in point-shaving efforts with former teammate Shawn Fulcher during the Hornets’ 2024-25 season. Hines will be charged elsewhere if he is found guilty.

The indictment names more than two dozen players on 17 different NCAA teams in the basketball gambling scheme, which also targeted the Chinese professional league for attempting to fix games from September 2022 to October 2025.

Temple coach Adam Fisher brought Hines in to add scoring depth, after Hines averaged 14.1 points and shot 37.8% on three-pointers for Alabama State last season. Hines led the Hornets to the NCAA Tournament in the 2024-25 season.

The 6-foot-2 guard amassed more than 1,500 points during his career at Faulkner and Alabama State.