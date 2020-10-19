Temple defensive end Arnold Ebiketie has been named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his role in the Owls' 39-37 home win on Saturday over South Florida.
Ebiketie, a redshirt junior, returned a fumble 11 yards for a touchdown, had six tackles, including 3.5 tackles for a loss, and a sack. This season, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Ebiketie has 16 tackles, three more than he accumulated last season in 12 games as a backup defensive end.
Ebiketie’s fumble recovery for a touchdown gave the Owls the lead for good, 32-31 with 9 minutes and 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
In addition, Temple receiver Randle Jones was named to the AAC honor roll. Jones had eight receptions for 81 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown on a screen play that provided Temple with its final touchdown and extended the Owls' lead to 39-31. Seven of Jones' receptions went for first down.
Temple will visit Memphis on Saturday at noon (ET), and the Owls will have to deal with quarterback Brady White, a graduate student who was named not only the AAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, but also the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week.
White shared AAC offensive honors with Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who also starred in Memphis' 50-49 win over UCF.
White completed 34-of-50 passes for 486 yards and six touchdowns, as Memphis overcame a 21-point second-half deficit for the largest comeback in school history.
Last year, Temple was the only AAC team to defeat eventual champion Memphis, 30-28, as White completed 28-of-43 passes for 363 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.