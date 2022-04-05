Diane Richardson is set to take over as Temple’s next women’s basketball coach, sources confirm to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The hire was first reported by women’s basketball writer Mel Greenberg.

Richardson, formerly Towson’s coach, is scheduled to be introduced by athletic director Arthur Johnson Wednesday morning.

The 63-year-old began coaching the Tigers in 2017. Under her tutelage, Kionna Jeter became the first player in program history to be selected to the WNBA draft. She was picked 36th overall by the Las Vegas Aces in 2021.

In Richardson’s second season in north Baltimore (2018-19), she coached Towson to its first Colonial Athletic Association Championship and NCAA Tournament berth.

Before Towson, she was an assistant coach at West Virginia, George Washington, American University and Maryland.

Across two stints as Riverdale Baptist High School’s coach in Upper Marlboro, Md., (2001-06 and 2009-12), her teams won five national championships, and she was named the 2005 High School Coach of the Year.