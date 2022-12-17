Aleah Nelson scored a season-high 33 points as Temple held off Duquesne, 66-60, on Friday night at McGonigle Hall.

The Owls senior was 11 of 23 from the floor as Temple (5-6) shot 33.8% overall, including 35.7% from three. Tiarra East and Denise Solis each pulled down 10 rebounds.

Ayanna Townsend scored 19 points off the bench to lead the Dukes (8-3), while Naelle Bernard added 10 points.

Temple led, 51-38, after three quarters before getting outscored, 22-15, in the fourth. Duquesne used a 9-1 run and a 6-0 run to pull within single digits, cutting its deficit to 60-56 with 1 minute, 43 seconds left before a pair of Jasha Clinton free throws helped the Owls stop the rally. Temple failed to make a field goal after the 4:57 mark of the fourth.

The Owls return to action Wednesday when they host Mississippi (noon, ESPN+).

