The ECU at Temple game at Lincoln Financial Field, which was supposed to have a 12:03 p.m. kickoff, has been delayed almost 50 minutes due to a COVID-19 issue.
A school official said a Temple football player was taken to the main campus to be tested for COVID-19.
Temple had been on the field warming up about 15 minutes before kickoff.
The players went back to the locker room as they usually do pre-game, but the team has remained there.
https://watchstadium.com/live/ is reporting that a Temple player had a girlfriend who apparently tested positive so the player was taken to campus to receive an antigen test.
Due to this situation, five Temple players were placed unavailable for the game after being placed in COVID-19 protocol due to contact tracing. They were linebacker George Reid, defensive backs Christian Braswell and Kimere Brown and Nate Wyatt, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie.