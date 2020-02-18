Temple will begin its American Athletic Conference football schedule at Navy on Sept. 26 after playing three nonconference games. The Owls will open their 2020 season Sept. 5 at Miami.
On Tuesday, the AAC released its football schedule. Temple’s AAC opponents were previously announced, but the dates were announced Tuesday. The non-conference games were also released earlier. The game times will be released later.
With the departure of UConn in June, the AAC will go from two football divisions of six teams to one 11-team division.
In the past, the division winners played for the AAC championship. Now it will be the top two teams in the division.
The Owls will end their 12-game regular-season schedule by hosting Cincinnati.
Temple will continue to play its home games at Lincoln Financial Field. Last week, Temple and the Eagles agreed to a five-year extension plus a five-year option for the Owls.
Entering their second season under coach Rod Carey, the Owls went 8-5 in 2019 and finished third in the AAC East Division with a 5-3 mark, behind Cincinnati (7-1) and UCF (6-2).
Eleven of the 12 games will be played on Saturdays. The remaining game, against SMU, will be Thursday night or Saturday, Nov. 5 or 7. The AAC championship game will be Dec. 5.
Temple’s season last year ended with a 55-13 loss to North Carolina in the Military Bowl.
Sept. 5 at Miami
Sept. 12 Idaho
Sept. 19 Rutgers
Sept. 26 at Navy
Oct. 3 BYE
Oct. 10 at UMass
Oct. 17 USF
Oct. 24 at Memphis
Oct. 31 at Tulane
Nov. 5 or 7 SMU
Nov. 14 at UCF
Nov. 21 ECU
Nov. 28 Cincinnati