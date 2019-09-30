Temple’s Benny Walls, a senior safety, was named the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the week. The St. Joseph’s Prep product scored on a 74-yard fumble recovery and had an interception along with six tackles in Saturday’s 24-2 win over Georgia Tech.
The interception, which he returned 65 yards to the Georgia Tech 35-yard line, was Walls’ first of the season and fifth of his career.
The hard-hitting 6-foot-1, 210-pound Walls is third on the team with 22 tackles this season.
In addition to Walls, freshman running back Re’Mahn Davis made the AAC honor roll. Davis had his first career 100-yard rushing game Saturday. He gained 135 yards and scored two touchdowns on 29 carries.
Temple (3-1) has a short week as the Owls visit East Carolina (3-2) on Thursday at 8 p.m. It is the first conference game for the Owls, while ECU is 0-1 in the AAC after a loss to Navy.