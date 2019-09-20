Temple was an eight-point underdog last week before defeating then-No. 21 Maryland, 20-17. Now the role has been reversed.
The Owls are a two-touchdown favorite in their first road game of the season, Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. matchup at Buffalo.
At first glance, this looks to be a relative breather for Temple over a Buffalo team that was soundly beaten last week, 35-17, at Liberty.
Not so fast. The Bulls have a strong ground game, leading the Mid-American Conference in rushing, averaging 225 yards. This will be the key for Buffalo, controlling the ball and clock and keeping Temple’s offense off the field.
Buffalo lost so many play-makers from last year’s team that beat the Owls, 36-29. This is a young team, but it has a veteran offensive line and will ride it against Temple.
That said, Temple showed against Maryland that it can defend a potent ground game, holding the Terps to 3.5 yards per carry. Buffalo could have its moments in the run game, but Temple, as it did against Maryland, should figure things out eventually.
Still, look for Buffalo to lead in time of possession, which could keep the score closer. Two TDs seem like a lot. We like the Owls, but in a closer game.
Prediction: Temple 24, Buffalo 14