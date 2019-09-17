Notes: Graduate student kicker Jacob LaFree, who had previously only been able to kick off due to injury, has been competing this week in practice for the place-kicking job with Will Mobley, Carey said. ... Maijeh, defensive end Quincy Roche, and guard Vincent Picozzi were held from practice due to bumps and bruises, but Carey expects them back at practice Wednesday. ... Receiver Randle Jones, who missed Saturday’s game with an injury, did some running on Tuesday. “It might go into next week," Carey said about Jones’ availability.