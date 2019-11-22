Last year in Temple’s 24-17 overtime win over the previously unbeaten Bearcats, current Cincinnati redshirt sophomore Desmond Ridder completed just 11 of 33 passes for 111 yards and an interception. If Ridder has to attempt 30 passes Saturday, the Bearcats will be in trouble. He has great agility and can hurt the Owls with his legs, but last week in completing just 9 of 18 passes for 78 yards in a last-second, 20-17 win at South Florida, Ridder didn’t look confident passing the ball.