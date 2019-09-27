It will be interesting to see who is in a worse mood when Temple hosts Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams were heavy favorites in their most recent games, and both suffered devastating losses.
Temple, a 14-point favorite, lost by 38-22 at Buffalo on Saturday in a game that wasn’t even as close as the score indicated, because the Owls scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns after trailing by 38-10. Georgia Tech had a bye last week , but on Sept. 14, the Yellow Jackets, 33-point favorites, lost to The Citadel, 27-24 in overtime. The Citadel is a Football Championship Subdivision school.
So both teams are smarting. Temple committed four turnovers against Buffalo. If they clean up the mistakes Saturday, the Owls should win. Yet Georgia Tech will be up for this game because its coach, Geoff Collins, guided the Owls the past two seasons.
We can already imagine Collins’ pregame talks to motivate his players. Talent-wise, especially in the passing game, Georgia Tech is lacking. The Yellow Jackets are also 129th, or next to last, among FBS schools in run defense, allowing an average of 274 yards.
If Temple doesn’t turn the ball over and can run the ball, it should be an easy win. However, nothing seems to come easy for the Owls. The home field should provide an advantage, but Collins will have his team ready.
Still, Temple should have enough to win a defensive thriller.
Prediction: Temple 17, Georgia Tech 14