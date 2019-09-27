Temple, a 14-point favorite, lost by 38-22 at Buffalo on Saturday in a game that wasn’t even as close as the score indicated, because the Owls scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns after trailing by 38-10. Georgia Tech had a bye last week , but on Sept. 14, the Yellow Jackets, 33-point favorites, lost to The Citadel, 27-24 in overtime. The Citadel is a Football Championship Subdivision school.