Temple is the leading contender to play in the Military Bowl, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.
The bowl bids will be known later today. The Military Bowl matches up Temple’s conference, the American Athletic Conference, with the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The ACC participant is not known.
The game will be played Friday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, at noon. ESPN will televise the game.
Temple played in the 2016 Military Bowl, losing to Wake Forest 34-26. The school’s proximity to the game is in favor of the Owls.
The attendance or the 2016 game was 26,656 in the 34,000-seat stadium.
The source cautioned that anything can still happen because this is not official, but right now the destination looks to be the Military Bowl.