The American announces Temple football’s 2026 conference schedule

The American Conference announced Temple’s 2026 opponents on Tuesday. The Owls will host Army, Charlotte, Alabama-Birmingham, and Rice while traveling to face Navy, Memphis, South Florida, and East Carolina.

Temple’s home conference slate features a pair of firsts for the program. This will be the first time the Owls have taken on Rice in program history and the first time they have ever welcomed UAB to Lincoln Financial Field. Temple has played UAB once, a road game in 2023 which was a 34-24 loss.

Temple will play Charlotte for the first time since it joined the conference this Saturday and will welcome the 49ers to the Linc for the first time since 2016 next season. The Owls hosted Army on Sept. 26, 2024, and lost 42-14 in a game that was televised on ESPN.

The Owls’ road slate for next season will feature the current top three teams in the American in Navy, Memphis, and South Florida. Temple most recently fell to Navy 32-31 on Oct. 11 and lost to the Midshipmen on the road last season, 38-11. That game saw starting quarterback Forrest Brock suffer a wrist injury which gave Evan Simon the starting job, a role he has held since.

Temple has not played Memphis or South Florida since the 2023 season. It lost to the Tigers 45-21 and to the Bulls 27-23 that year. The Owls are going to host ECU later this year on Nov. 1 and played at the Pirates last year, which was a 56-34 loss.

Specific dates and times for these games will be announced at a later date.