Temple’s 20-17 win on Saturday over then-No. 21 Maryland hasn’t earned the Owls a Top 25 ranking, but it did enable them to pick up points in both the Associated Press and USA Today polls.
Temple earned seven points in the AP poll, which would have placed the Owls tied for No. 33. The Owls also earned seven points in the USA Today coaches poll, which placed them 35th.
Temple’s last national ranking came on Dec. 4, 2016, when the Owls were No. 23 in the AP poll and No. 24 in the USA Today and College Football Playoff polls after beating Navy 34-10 in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
On Saturday, Temple (2-0) visits Buffalo (1-2), in a 3:30 p.m. game. Buffalo beat Temple 36-29 last year at Lincoln Financial Field. The Bulls are coming off consecutive losses at Penn State (45-13) and at Liberty, 35-17.