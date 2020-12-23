Redshirt junior defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, a second-team all-American Athletic Conference selection, has decided to leave Temple and enter the transfer portal.
Ebiketie made his announcement on Twitter.
In six games this season for the 1-6 Owls, Ebiketie had 42 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He missed the final game while in COVID-19 protocol.
In Temple’s lone win, a 39-37 victory over South Florida, Ebiketie scored on an 11-yard fumble return.
Also entering the transfer portal were redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Khris Banks and redshirt sophomore offensive tackle David Nwaogwugwu. Both announced their decision on Twitter.
Even though Banks didn’t start, he saw extensive time at what was Temple’s deepest position, defensive tackle. Temple’s two starting defensive tackles won’t be returning as well. Ifeanyi Maijeh has transferred to Rutgers, and Dan Archibong has decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL draft.
This season Banks had 18 tackles, including three tackles for loss and a sack.
Nwaogwugwu appeared in four games this season, with two starts, both at right tackle.
Nine Temple players have entered the transfer portal. Besides Maijeh, two others have made Power Five commitments, with quarterback Anthony Russo headed to Michigan State and linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley to Boston College.
Temple also added five transfers on signing day and is expected to add others.