Temple Athletics and its multimedia partner, Learfield IMG College’s Temple Sports Properties, on Wednesday extended its contract with 97.5 The Fanatic and 1210 WPHT by four years, the school announced in a statement.
The radio stations will continue to broadcast Temple football and men’s basketball games. Temple football games have been broadcasts on The Fanatic the last six seasons, and 1210 WPHT has been Temple basketball’s partner for 19 years.
“We’re excited to continue our relationship with these two broadcast industry leaders,” said Temple University Director of Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft in the statement. “We have had a great relationship with each station and both have a broad reach that allow fans throughout the Delaware Valley to follow Temple Athletics.”
Harry Donahue will return in his 19th season as the play-by-play host for both sports, while Paul Palmer and John Baum will serve as analysts for the football and basketball broadcasts, respectively.
Palmer played running back at Temple and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He’s entering his eighth season as a Temple football analyst.
Baum played basketball at Temple (1966-69) and was inducted into the Temple Hall of Fame in 1979. This season will be his 23rd as a basketball analyst for the Owls.