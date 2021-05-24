Temple’s season-opening football game at Rutgers has been changed from Saturday, Sept. 4 to Thursday, Sept. 2. The change was agreed upon by both schools.

The time of the game and where it will be televised have yet to be announced, although that information could come this week.

According to a person familiar with the dealings, Rutgers initiated the move and called Temple to see if the Owls would be willing to make the change.

A Rutgers spokesperson said he wasn’t sure why the move was requested.

Temple was supposed to host Rutgers last season, but all Big Ten nonconference games were canceled because of the pandemic.

Temple ended up having all its nonconference games canceled, too. The final American Athletic Conference game against Cincinnati that was supposed to be played at Lincoln Financial Field was also canceled, because of COVID-19 issues on both teams.

Temple is coming off a 1-6 season, while Rutgers was 3-6 in coach Greg Schiano’s first year of his second stint with the Scarlet Knights.