The Owls will play the first half without defensive tackle Dan Archibong, who was ejected in the second half of the Georgia Tech win and must sit out the first half. Archibong (6-6, 300) has been strong against the run, so the Owls will need to make up for his absence. Look for Karamo Dioubate to start in his place, along with Ifeanyi Maijeh, who has been the Owls best defensive lineman, with 6.5 tackles for loss, including four sacks, both team highs. Owls redshirt junior Quincy Roche, who has two sacks, has yet to have a breakout game. He was recently awarded a single-digit (No. 9) jersey for his toughness and dedication to the program. In last year’s win over ECU, he started but had no tackles, so Roche will be looking to make amends against the Pirates.