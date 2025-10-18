Temple picks up its first road victory since 2019 with a blowout win against AAC foe Charlotte

Temple turned a first-quarter tie into a 49-14 rout to Charlotte on Saturday.

In doing so, the Owls (4-3, 2-1 American) won their first conference game on the road since 2019, while head coach K.C. Keeler earned his 275th career victory. It also marked the Owls’ fourth win of the season, their most since 2021.

Temple got the scoring going after cornerback Adrian Laing jumped in front of a pass from Charlotte (1-6, 0-4) quarterback Grayson Loftis and ran the ball back 64 yards for a pick six, which gave the Owls a 14-point cushion, and marked the beginning of the end for the 49ers.

Too close for comfort

After its loss to Navy last week, Keeler was adamant the Owls had to wipe the slate clean to avoid a downward spiral. Charlotte made the perfect opponent for the Owls to attempt a bounce back. The 49ers rank 122nd in the country in scoring defense, and its lone win is against FCS foe, Monmouth.

At first, the 49ers hung with every punch the Owls threw. They forced a Temple punt on the first drive, and when Temple found the end zone on the next drive, Charlotte found gold with a touchdown of its own.

Loftis threw the ball with ease in the opening frame. He completed six of eight first-down attempts and even found tight end Gus McGee in the endzone to knot the game at seven. The defense did its part as well, containing Temple’s offense to just 100 first-quarter yards to Charlotte’s 110.

Air it out

Temple’s run game couldn’t get going, so the offense leaned on its passing game. Evan Simon, who just had a career game seven days prior against Navy, threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns, and ran in another.

Simon’s 176 first-half passing yards opened the floodgates for an offense that averages 30 points per game. He found wide receiver JoJo Bermudez three times for 45 yards, including a 29-yard gain to get to the 49ers’ 5-yard line. The very next play, Simon used his legs to dash his way into the end zone to take a 14-7 lead.

Wide receiver Kajiya Hollawayne followed up on his 146-yard game against Navy with 85 on Saturday. He was on the receiving end of a 46-yard strike from Simon to pour onto the lead.

The second half was more of the same for Temple. The running game got its legs under it, with a 44-yard rush by running back Jay Ducker, who punched the ball into the end zone to extend the Owls later in the quarter. He finished the game with 114 yards, while Simon continued to deal.

Simon had one more touchdown pass before being taken out for backup Gevani McCoy in the fourth quarter.

Bend don’t break

The 49ers’ offense finished with 359 yards and coughed the ball up three times.

Laing’s pick came when Charlotte was driving to tie the game in the second quarter. Two drives later, Temple allowed Charlotte to its 40-yard line before defensive tackle Allan Haye forced a fumble that bounced into the hands of safety Avery Powell.

The Owls allowed the 49ers to amass just nine plays after the takeaway. When Charlotte started moving the ball again, the game was out of reach.

Though, the cherry on top was when Charlotte running back Cameren Smith fumbled and Temple safety Louis Frye, who was back following a two-game absence, scooped up the ball and ran back for a 73-yard touchdown.

Up next

Temple will stay on the road next week to take on Tulsa (2-5, 0-4) on Oct. 25 ( 3:30 p.m. ESPN+).