Temple president John Fry says in a statement the school is committed to football

Temple president John Fry released a statement Monday reaffirming the school’s commitment to football, writing that recent media coverage has “misrepresented Temple’s position.”

On Friday, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported that Temple football will “step back and assess” the future of the football program, which fired coach Stan Drayton on Nov. 17.

Advertisement

“Football is an integral part of our identity, and we want to honor and reinvigorate our tradition and legacy,” Fry wrote.

Since NIL became a major factor in football recruiting, the college football world has experienced drastic change. On Thursday for example, Michigan made headlines for recruiting billionaire Larry Ellison to offer over $12 million to top quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood. Securing a top recruiting class requires a big financial commitment, even in the American Athletic Conference, where Temple competes.

» READ MORE: Marcus Hayes: Temple’s firing of Stan Drayton should open the door to dropping the football program

“We’re at a time, particularly regarding football with NIL and everything that’s happening with conference realignment, that we have to step back and assess, ‘OK, what are the various options that a historic football program has to make in this environment?’” Fry told the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Fry also said that the university is currently searching for a coach to replace former head coach Stan Drayton, who was released earlier this month.

Why are people so worried about Temple potentially dropping football?

Fry was outspoken about not reviving football at Drexel, writing a 2016 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal explaining why the decision was in the school’s best interests.

When he was hired at Temple, Fry was asked whether that meant he might do the same in his new position. He said he had no intention to do that.

The AAC lost four of its biggest schools in SMU, Houston, UCF, and Cincinnati, who moved to the Power 4 (Big Ten, Big 12, Southeastern Conference, and Atlantic Coast Conference), where larger TV contracts bring in more revenue.

Temple football spent $24.9 million in 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Education, over three times more than the next highest-spending sport, men’s basketball, which spent $8.6 million.

So who will be the next Temple head coach?

Since Matt Rhule left Temple in 2016, the program has been in steady decline. Rhule coached the Owls from 2013 through 2016, going 28-23 before he left for Baylor and the Big 12.

Since Rhule left, Temple coaches have combined for a 36-56 record, including 21-46 since Geoff Collins left after the 2018 season. Drayton went 9-25 in just under three seasons.

One potential candidate is Syracuse offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon, who the Inquirer reported is interested in the job. Nixon coached one season as an assistant at Temple in 2006 and spent 2007-11 with the Eagles. He also coached under Rhule at Baylor.

Where will Temple play next season?

Temple signed a five-year lease in 2020 to continue playing at Lincoln Financial Field. A Temple spokesperson told the Philadelphia Business Journal that the school will continue to play at the Linc until the 2029 season.