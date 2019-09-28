At least the expectations weren’t high in Collins first season at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were picked seventh and last in preseason ranking in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division. Georgia Tech, under former Temple offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, has totally reshaped the offense, scrapping the triple option that was run the previous 11 years under Paul Johnson for a spread offense. The biggest threat on offense was when quarterbacks Tobias Oliver and James Graham ran the ball many times out of desperation. Neither appears to be a pin-point passer.