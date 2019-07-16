NEWPORT, R.I. -- Temple’s returning starting quarterback Anthony Russo was dealing with a soft tissue injury earlier in the summer, according to Rod Carey, but the first-year head coach didn’t seem overly concerned.
“We anticipate him being fine,” Carey said before Monday evening’s American Athletic Conference clam bake, on the heels of Tuesday’s Media Day.
A redshirt junior, Russo completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,563 yards, 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while appearing in 12 games and making 10 starts for the 8-5 Owls.
Carey said that receiver Randle Jones is recovering from a heel injury.
“It has taken a little longer than than we thought,” Carey said.
As with Russo, Carey expects Jones to be ready for the season.
Jones caught 23 passes for 445 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games.
Carey said three players who will miss the season due to injury are junior cornerback Kimere Brown, freshman running back Onasis Neely and redshirt freshman defensive end Tyreke Young.