Zach Schneider, a ball-hawking linebacker for South Jersey’s Kingsway Regional High, has made an oral commitment to attend Temple. The 6-foot, 210-pound Schneider made his commitment on Twitter.
Schneider said that he will be joining the program as a preferred walk-on.
“I know they didn’t have a scholarship for me, but I am just going to work hard and concentrate on improving my game,” Schneider said in a phone interview.
Temple has a history of preferred walk-ons turning into scholarship players. One of the most recent examples was offensive lineman Vincent Picozzi, who earned a scholarship within a year of entering the program as a walk-on.
Picozzi eventually started 34 games for Temple before leaving for Colorado State after this past season as a graduate transfer.
Schneider is the second player from Kingsway to join the Temple program in two seasons. This past season, Alex Odom saw considerable playing time as a freshman safety. Odom appeared in all seven games for the 1-6 Owls, starting the last three. He finished with 15 tackles. Schneider said he was in constant contact with Odom about the Temple program.
“Temple is a big school in my family, with a lot of alumni in my family,” Schneider said. “I asked Alex a lot of questions how Temple was and he told me how much he has enjoyed it there and how much fun he is having.”
Kingsway played only five games this season but Schneider had 44 tackles, averaging 8.8 per contest.
“He was a two-time captain and was all over the field on defense,” Kingsway coach Mark Hendricks said of Schneider. “He’s a dynamite kid who comes from a great family. He leads by example and I think Temple is really going to enjoy having him in the program.”