Matt Hennessy, Temple’s standout center, missed Saturday night’s game against Central Florida with an injury suffered in practice during the week.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound redshirt junior has been one of the leaders on the offensive line. He was replaced by redshirt junior Leon Pinto.
Hennessy has made 31 career starts.
Last season Hennessy missed two games because of injury. His latest injury ended a string of nine consecutive starts.
Guard Jovahn Fair, who missed most of last week’s 45-21 loss at SMU with an injury, was back in the starting lineup. Fair had been replaced by Pinto last week. It was the graduate student’s 38th career start.
Receiver Randle Jones, who had been sidelined with an injury since playing in the season opener, returned in style by scoring on Temple’s first drive on a 32-yard pass from Anthony Russo.
It was Jones’ 24th career reception and fifth touchdown catch.
When Jones scored that touchdown, it was only the third touchdown that UCF had allowed in the first quarter.
The Knights, who took a 14-7 lead after one quarter, have now outscored opponents 125-21 in the opening quarter.
Receiver Branden Mack had four receptions for 100 yards (including a 75-yard touchdown) in the first half. It was the redshirt junior’s fourth 100-yard game of the season, tied for second with Michael Campbell (2010) in school history. Van Johnson owns the Temple single-season record with five 100-yard receiving games in 1996.
Temple will have its second and final bye of the season next weekend. The Owls had a bye after their season-opening 56-12 win over Bucknell.
Temple won’t return to action until Nov. 7, when the Owls visit South Florida. With injuries mounting, it is a good time for the Owls to have a week off.
The Bulls will also have a bye heading into the Temple game.
On Saturday, South Florida won, 45-20, at East Carolina, to improve to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the American Athletic Conference.