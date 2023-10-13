In North Texas, Temple faces another dual-threat test behind center in Chandler Rogers

After a 2-2 start to the season in non-conference play, Temple has begun conference play on a two-game losing streak in which they have given up at least 40 points in both matchups. Temple will now look for their first road win in the Stan Drayton era as they take on North Texas (2-3,0-1 AAC) for the first time in program history on Saturday(12 p.m., ESPNU)

“North Texas is going to bring great team speed,” Drayton said. “They’ve got two really quick and fast receivers that are real threats. They have a running back that I think is really, really good. It’s very tough to get behind them in that system.”

» READ MORE: Temple punter Dante Atton recently played his first football game, ever. It was years in the making.

North Texas played its first American Athletic Conference matchup of the season when they lost to Navy by three last week. The Mean Green began the year losing their first two games against Cal and Florida International University. Then they went on a two-game win streak with wins over Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian. North Texas is 1-1 at home this season and like Temple, both teams are desperate for their first conference win of the season.

Banging the same drum

While it might seem like a repetitive issue for the Owls offense, if they are going to win on Saturday, it will be due largely to a strong effort from their run game.

North Texas ranks dead last in FBS play in rushing defense. They allow 259 yards per game on the ground and have given 15 rushing touchdowns so far this season.

Advertisement

Temple is coming off a week where E.J. Warner had to throw the ball 62 times. While Warner and the passing game had by far their best game of the season, the Owls still lost by 15. Some of the weight of this team needs to be taken off the shoulders of Warner and there’s no better time than this game to do that.

In addition to a lackluster running game, ball control has been a problem as well. Joquez Smith fumbled last week against Texas-San Antonio and Darvon Hubbard fumbled two weeks ago in Tulsa. While Temple needs the run game to be a factor — they must also protect the ball. Temple’s defense has also shown problems in getting stops but it certainly doesn’t help when offensive miscues have given opposing teams shorter field to work with.

Contain Chandler Rogers

While Temple has faced a lot of dual-threat quarterbacks this season, Rogers might be the most complete dual-threat quarterback they have played all season. The 6-foot, 195-pound junior QB has thrown for 1,112 yards this season to go along with eight touchdowns and only one interception. Rogers has also run for 136 yards and has a team-leading three rushing scores this season.

One of Temple’s major issues on defense this season has been getting pressure on the quarterback. This has been partly due to losing both Demerick Morris and Miami (Fla.) transfer Allan Haye with season-ending injuries. But, if the Owls want to bounce back after giving up 138 points over the previous three games, they at least need to contain Rogers in the pocket.