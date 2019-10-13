In a game in which Temple attempted 37 passes, Owls quarterbacks Anthony Russo and Todd Centeio weren’t sacked. … Temple had a first-half time-of-possession advantage of 20 minutes and 4 seconds to 9:56. It flipped in the second half, to 17:08 for Memphis and 12:52 for the Owls. … Memphis was 0-for-3 on fourth down conversions. … Last season, Isaiah Wright had 33 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns. With six catches for 56 yards and a score against Memphis, he has 37 catches for 361 yards and five touchdowns at the midway point for the Owls, who are 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the American Athletic Conference.