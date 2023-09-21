Temple football could make history against No. 20 Miami this weekend. Here’s how.

Spirits are high.

Following a convincing 41-9 win against Norfolk State, Temple is eager to carry that momentum into their toughest test of the season — a clash against the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes at Lincoln Financial Field this Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN2).

The game will be the second for the Owls against a Power 5 opponent, as the Hurricanes (3-0) represent the Atlantic Coast Conference making light work of their first three opponents, most notably a 48-33 victory against No. 23 Texas A&M.

Here’s the other thing: The Owls have not defeated Miami in 93 years.

You read that correctly, 93 years.

Temple’s last defeat of Miami arrived in 1930, a 34-0 win in the first meeting between the two programs. Since then, the Owls have faced and unsuccessfully been able to defeat the Hurricanes on 13 different occasions.

Brace for the storm

Miami’s offense is led by quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Van Dyke has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation this season, as he’s thrown for 822 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception. Van Dyke is accurate with the football, owning a 76% completion percentage and the fifth-highest QBR in the nation at 89.6.

“They have a big-time quarterback,” head coach Stan Drayton said of Van Dyke during Monday’s press conference. “He’s big… he throws the ball with timing.”

While Van Dyke is a key piece to Miami’s offense, one that also ranks within the Top 20 nationwide, he isn’t the only one.

Miami has a collection of playmakers including running back Henry Parrish Jr., whom Drayton labeled a “home run threat,” and a trio of wide receivers in Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George and Colbie Young.

Drayton singled out his defensive line as a group that needs to step up this weekend, one that must create pressure to force Van Dyke out of rhythm and make throws earlier than he wants, while also being stout in run defense to contain Parrish Jr. and the rest of Miami’s run game.

Speaking of storms, there is projected to be an actual one headed to Philly on Saturday. A steady downpour with temperatures set in the mid-60s at kickoff.

Escaping the vice grip

Miami’s defense is littered with talent specifically in the secondary. Safety James Williams and cornerback Jaden Davis will lead the unit as 2022 All-American safety Kamern Kinchens will be out due to an undisclosed injury suffered against Texas A&M.

“They’re probably the most physical secondary we’ve seen [this season],” said Drayton said. “[Their] safeties come downhill and support the run like linebackers and they can cover, a lot of speed that way.”

Temple’s wide receivers will look to create separation against Miami’s secondary and secure more passes from quarterback E.J. Warner, two things the group has struggled with early-on this season.

Shore-ing up the offensive line

On the surface, Miami’s defensive line has just four sacks coming from the group this season. However, they are able to generate pressure and consistently penetrate the backfield.

According to Pro Football Focus, four different Hurricanes have a pass rush win rate of at least 20% and 56 quarterback pressures from the group as a whole while also being tied for 11th in the nation in tackles for lost.

So what does Temple’s offensive line need to do to have success against the Hurricane’s front four?

“We can’t be overly excited or take the wrong step,” Drayton said. “We’ve got to lock into the base fundamentals and techniques.”

