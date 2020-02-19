When the NFL combine begins next week in Indianapolis, Temple have four participants, tying a school record.
The four Owls who have been invited to the combine are linebackers Shaun Bradley and Chapelle Russell, center Matt Hennessy, and cornerback Harrison Hand. Three years ago, linebacker Haason Reddick, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, cornerback Nate Hairston and running back Jahad Thomas represented Temple at the combine.
Bradley and Russell used up their eligibility last season as a senior and redshirt senior, respectively. Hennessy was a redshirt junior and had another year of eligibility. Hand was a junior who had another year of eligibility.
Overall, 337 players have been invited to this year’s combine.
“I am excited for these four guys, and this is a great opportunity to show their ability,” Temple coach Rod Carey said recently. “I know these guys will perform well.”
All four have been preparing for the combine in warmer climates. Bradley has been at Exos in Phoenix. Hand, Russell and Hennessy have been working out in California.
Bradley says he is looking forward to the combine. He played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 18 and since then has been training in Phoenix.
“I am excited, and I can’t wait to run the 40,” Bradley said. “I am excited to showcase what I can do.”
The 6-foot-1 Bradley said that since Temple’s season ended, he has gained 12 pounds and now weighs 235.
He should test well at the combine because of his athleticism. Bradley was primarily a running back at Rancocas Valley High and also saw a little bit of time at the position at Temple. He mostly played middle linebacker at Temple and says the feedback he has gotten is that he could play in the middle or on the outside in the NFL. During the NFLPA game, he played on the outside.
That four Temple players are headed to the combine has been added to the Owls’ recruiting pitch.
“We use that in recruiting and get it out there,” Carey said. “Hopefully, all four will get drafted.”
Hennessy was a first-team all-American Athletic Conference selection and a third-team Associated Press All-American. Bradley is a two-time, first-team all-AAC choice who led the Owls last season with 87 tackles.
Russell was second on the team with 72 tackles. Hand had 59 tackles, five pass breakups and three interceptions in his only season at Temple. A graduate of Cherry Hill West, Hand spent his first two college seasons at Baylor. He appeared in 12 games last season, missing the Military Bowl because of a broken hand.